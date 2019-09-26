NXT Injury Report: Adam Cole Suffers Arm Fracture, Kushida’s Wrist Injured, More

– WWE Now’s latest NXT injury report is online, and reveals that Adam Cole suffered an arm fracture during this week’s episode. You can see the full video below, in which Matt Camp says that Cole suffered a fracture of the right arm during his encounter with Matt Riddle and was sent to the emergency room after. Cole is listed as “questionable” but as of now is still scheduled to defend the championship against Riddle next week. Whether this is a storyline or legit injury is not known.

In addition, the following injuries were revealed:

* Raul Mendoza is listed “questionable” due to a fractured rib suffered during his match against Cameron Grimes.

* Dominik Dijakovic suffered a cervical strain in his match with Keith Lee and is listed as “day-to-day.”

* Kushida is also “questionable” after receiving a left wrist injury in his six-man tag team match against Imperium.