NXT Injury Report: Adam Cole Update, Bobby Fish Listed as ‘Questionable,’ More

– WWE has posted the latest NXT injury report video with an update on Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and more. You can see the video below, in which Matt Camp provides the following updates on NXT injuries:

* Adam Cole suffered a laceration over his eye during The OC’s attack, with no injury status listed

* Bobby Fish had internal injuries and loss of his upper incisor during the same attack, and is listed as Questionable pending MRI results

* Damian Priest’s status is unknown due to a potential back fracture due to Killian Dain’s attack, pending X-ray results

* Dakota Kai is Day to Day after a possible sprained knee during her loss to Shayna Baszler