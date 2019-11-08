wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report: Adam Cole Update, Bobby Fish Listed as ‘Questionable,’ More
November 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the latest NXT injury report video with an update on Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and more. You can see the video below, in which Matt Camp provides the following updates on NXT injuries:
* Adam Cole suffered a laceration over his eye during The OC’s attack, with no injury status listed
* Bobby Fish had internal injuries and loss of his upper incisor during the same attack, and is listed as Questionable pending MRI results
* Damian Priest’s status is unknown due to a potential back fracture due to Killian Dain’s attack, pending X-ray results
* Dakota Kai is Day to Day after a possible sprained knee during her loss to Shayna Baszler
More Trending Stories
- Jungle Grrrl on Her Upcoming WOW Title Match With Tessa Blanchard, How Blanchard Has Not Walked Her Path of Being a Self-Made Legend
- Natalya Discusses Her Thoughts On AEW And If She Is Enjoying What They’re Doing
- Finn Balor Says Talent In NXT Have It Easy and Are Pampered
- Conrad Thompson Thinks Eric Bischoff Didn’t Know How to ‘Speak Vince’ in WWE, Thinks Bischoff Would Possibly Fit Better as an Announcer Than a Heel GM for AEW