NXT Injury Report: Bobby Fish, Wesley Blake Updates

November 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Fish - Sanity

– WWE has released the latest NXT Injury Report, which gives updates on Bobby Fish and Wesley Blake after last night’s NXT. The video gives the following updates on the two stars:

* Matt Camp noted that Bobby Fish suffered lacerations to his nose and face during his and Kyle O’Reilly’s match with Revival. Fish is expected to be cleared for this weekend’s Takeover and Survivor Series, but will need to follow up with a plastic surgeon.

– Blake also suffered facial lacerations, having gotten them during The Forgotten Sons’ loss to the The Viking Raiders. He similarly is not expected to miss any ring time and have to follow up with a doctor.

