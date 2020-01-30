wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report: Ciampa Gets Staples, Update on Trent Seven & Undisputed Era
January 30, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest NXT Injury Report is online with updates on Tommaso Ciampa, the Undisputed Era and Trent Seven after last night’s episode. You can see the video below, with Matt Camp giving updates (a storyline/reality mix) on the injuries coming out of last night’s show:
* Tommaso Ciampa required three staples to close his head wound suffered during his brawl with Adam Cole.
* Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong had welts and bruises “consistent with a pipe attack” from the attack by Ciampa before the Cole/Ciampa segment. There’s no further injury status available at this time on the three.
* Trent Seven re-aggravated a bruised larynx during his loss to Finn Balor and will be evaluated further.
