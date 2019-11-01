wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report: Dakota Kai Questionable, Kyle O’Reilly Update
October 31, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the latest NXT Injury Report video, with updates on Dakota Kai and Kyle O’Reilly. You can see the video below, which features Matt Camp discussing the latest (likely storyline) injuries to come out of NXT:
* Dakota Kai is listed as questionable due to a hyper-extended knee, and had have her eyes flushed due to the green mist spit on her by Asuka.
* Kyle O’Reilly was noted as suffering a bruised eye during main event match, but it is not believed to be serious.
