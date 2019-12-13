NXT Injury Report: Dakota Kai Update, Fandango Suffers Elbow Injury, More

– WWE’s latest NXT Injury Report video is online, with injury updates on Dakota Kai, Fandango and Travis Banks. You can see the video below of Matt Camp offering updates (a mix of kayfabe and reality) on stars as summarized below:

* Following Dakota Kai receiving eight staples after her match with Mia Yim on NXT, she has declined the recommendation of the medical team that she rest and will compete at the NXT live events this weekend.

* Camp noted that Fandango suffered a potential dislocated elbow when he did an elbow drop from the ring apron outside the ring during Breezango’s win over The Singh Brothers. He was sent to the ER for imaging, with no update available as of yet.

* Travis Banks is day to day after he suffered an eyebrow laceration during his match with Jaxson Ryker.