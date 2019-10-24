NXT Injury Report: Johnny Gargano Not Cleared, More

– The latest NXT Injury Report video is online, revealing that Johnny Gargano is not cleared after Finn Balor’s attack last night. Matt Camp revealed the following storyline medical updates on talent in the video, which you can see below:

* Johnny Gargano is not cleared to compete following Finn Balor’s attack. Gargano was taken to a local medical facility and underwent a CT scan to rule out head trauma and spinal injuries.

* Cameron Grimes is listed as “day to day” after suffering a left hip pointer during his match with Matt Riddle. He will undergo further medical evaluation and is expected to be able to compete in his scheduled match with Tyler Bate next week.