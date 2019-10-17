wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report: Keith Lee Day to Day, Velveteen Dream Update, More
October 17, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest WWE NXT injury report video is online, with updates on Keith Lee, Velveteen Dream and more. You can see the video below, which features the following updates:
* Velveteen Dream is not medically cleared to compete
* Keith Lee is day to day due to a lower back injury suffered during his match with Dominik Dijakovic
* Boa is day to day after re-aggravating his rib injury and suffering a neck injury during his match with Killian Dain
* Tegan Nox is medically cleared after her knees were checked out following her return match against Taynara Conti
As noted earlier, Dream’s injury is reportedly legitimate and not a storyline injury.
