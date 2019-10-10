NXT Injury Report: Kushida & More Listed As Day to Day

– The latest NXT injury report video is online from WWE, with several stars including Kushida now listed as “day to day.” You can see the video below, which has four stars listed under the status for the following reasons:

* Kushida: Re-aggravated wrist injury

* Boa: possible rib fracture, trouble breathing

* Matt Martel of Ever-Rise: separated shoulder, undergoing physical therapy

* Chase Parker of Ever-Rise: possible jaw fracture