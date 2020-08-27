NXT Injury Report Lists Karrion Kross, Jake Atlas

The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Jake Atlas and (kind of) Karrion Kross. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:

* Karrion Kross’ news was less of an update and more of a confirmation of his not being medically cleared due to the separated shoulder that forced him to vacate the NXT Championship.

* Jake Atlas is reported as having suffered extensive injuries due to the post-match attack by Tommaso Ciampa. He is also not medically cleared to compete.