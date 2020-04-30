wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report: Updates on Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Kacy Catanzaro
April 30, 2020 | Posted by
The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, and Kacy Catanzaro. You can see the video below, with Camp providing the following updates:
* Matt Riddle suffered a bruised sternum as a result of the attack by Imperium, and his symptoms will continue to be monitored.
* Damian Priest is day-to-day after suffering a bruised rib following his match with Keith Lee.
* Kacy Catanzaro is also day-to-day due to a neck strain suffered by Candice LeRae applying the Gargano Escape on her after their match.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Says Andre The Giant Was The Only True Giant in Wrestling, Recalls Wrestling Him and Drinking With Him
- CM Punk Reacts to Dark Side of the Ring Episode, Jim Cornette Slams John Stossel
- Jon Moxley on Being Heartbroken For Released WWE Superstars, His Line Being Used at WrestleMania 36
- Hugo Savinovich Says He Would’ve Had CM Punk Destroy the Dreams of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36