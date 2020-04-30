NXT Injury Report: Updates on Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Kacy Catanzaro

The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, and Kacy Catanzaro. You can see the video below, with Camp providing the following updates:

* Matt Riddle suffered a bruised sternum as a result of the attack by Imperium, and his symptoms will continue to be monitored.

* Damian Priest is day-to-day after suffering a bruised rib following his match with Keith Lee.

* Kacy Catanzaro is also day-to-day due to a neck strain suffered by Candice LeRae applying the Gargano Escape on her after their match.