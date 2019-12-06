wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report: Mia Yim Cleared, Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest Update
– WWE has released this week’s NXT injury update video, featuring updates on Mia Yim, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. You can see the video below, in which Matt Camp gives the following updates:
* Mia Yim is cleared for her singles match with Dakota Kai next week and was fight after this week’s altercation.
* Rhea Ripley has a strained vocal box after the attack from Shayna Baszler on Wednesday’s episode. Riply is still set to face Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship on December 18th and will rest and seek further evaluation if needed.
* Damian Priest is still not cleared and is listed as “day to day.” He will follow up for further evaluation.
Get the latest on the status of @PeteDunneYxB, @DakotaKai_WWE and more #WWENXT Superstars in this week's NXT Injury Report. pic.twitter.com/rsI2g20FLv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Reveals How Much He & Jerry Lawler Got Paid for Announcing XFL Games, Discusses Announcing For the XFL With Lawler
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Who He’d Like to See Hulk Hogan Face at WrestleMania, If He Thinks a Match Will Happen
- Kofi Kingston Praises Daniel Bryan For Pushing WWE To Put Him In WrestleMania Main Event
- Jim Ross Discusses Jerry Lawler Breaking Paul Heyman’s Jaw On Purpose, Why They Didn’t Get Along