NXT Injury Report: Mia Yim Cleared, Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest Update

– WWE has released this week’s NXT injury update video, featuring updates on Mia Yim, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. You can see the video below, in which Matt Camp gives the following updates:

* Mia Yim is cleared for her singles match with Dakota Kai next week and was fight after this week’s altercation.

* Rhea Ripley has a strained vocal box after the attack from Shayna Baszler on Wednesday’s episode. Riply is still set to face Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship on December 18th and will rest and seek further evaluation if needed.

* Damian Priest is still not cleared and is listed as “day to day.” He will follow up for further evaluation.