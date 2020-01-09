NXT Injury Report Offers Updates on Kay Lee Ray, Wesley Blake

– The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp offering updates on Kay Lee Ray and Wesley Blake after last night’s show. You can see the video for the report, a mix of kayfabe and reality, as well as a summary:

* Kay Lee Ray: Ray was said to have refused medical attention on a shoulder injury she suffered from a suplex by Toni Storm, but “insisted” she will be ready for her UK Women’s Championship match against Storm and Piper Niven at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II this weekend.

* Wesley Blake: Listed as “Questionable” after suffering a left foot injury in the Forgotten Sons’ match against Imperium in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Blake was reported as having left Full Sail in a boot and on crutches, and will get x-rays.