wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report Gives Updates On Rhea Ripley, Mercedes Martinez, Velveteen Dream
September 9, 2020 | Posted by
The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Rhea Ripley, Mercedes Martinez, and Velveteen Dream. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:
* Ripley and Martinez are reported as having both suffered multiple contusions during their Steel Cage match. The two are currently listed catagorized as “day to day.”
* During the attack on Dream by Kushida, Camp says the former suffered a hyper-extended arm and is set to have it re-evaluated.
More Trending Stories
- Mercedes Martinez No Longer Part Of the Robert Stone Brand, Stone Files Restraining Order
- Ken Anderson Reveals Vince McMahon Told Him That ‘Funny Doesn’t Draw Money’
- Shawn Spears Doesn’t Care About Ratings, Talks Marriage With Peyton Royce While Being in Rival Companies
- Chris Jericho Says FMW Inspired the Mimosa Mayhem Finish, Teases Next Opponent Reveal At Dynamite