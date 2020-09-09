NXT Injury Report Gives Updates On Rhea Ripley, Mercedes Martinez, Velveteen Dream

The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Rhea Ripley, Mercedes Martinez, and Velveteen Dream. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:

* Ripley and Martinez are reported as having both suffered multiple contusions during their Steel Cage match. The two are currently listed catagorized as “day to day.”

* During the attack on Dream by Kushida, Camp says the former suffered a hyper-extended arm and is set to have it re-evaluated.