wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report: Updates On Timothy Thatcher, Shotzi Blackheart, Jake Atlas
May 28, 2020 | Posted by
The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on NXT stars this week. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:
* Timothy Thatcher sustained several dental fractures during his Cage Fight with Matt Riddle when he got hit with a rebound kick. Camp noted that Thatcher will follow up with an oral surgeon.
* Jake Atlas’ left rib was injured during his match with Drake Maverick and Kushida, which Maverick won. His symptoms will be monitored.
* Shotzi Blackheart’s insane Coffin Drop to the outside to Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai led to Blackheart complaining of neck pain, and she will undergo further testing.
