NXT Injury Report: Updates On Timothy Thatcher, Shotzi Blackheart, Jake Atlas

May 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on NXT stars this week. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:

* Timothy Thatcher sustained several dental fractures during his Cage Fight with Matt Riddle when he got hit with a rebound kick. Camp noted that Thatcher will follow up with an oral surgeon.

* Jake Atlas’ left rib was injured during his match with Drake Maverick and Kushida, which Maverick won. His symptoms will be monitored.

* Shotzi Blackheart’s insane Coffin Drop to the outside to Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai led to Blackheart complaining of neck pain, and she will undergo further testing.

