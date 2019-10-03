NXT Injury Report: Tommaso Ciampa Cleared For Action, Matt Riddle Out of Action For Now

– The latest NXT Injury report from WWE Now is online, confirming that Tomasso Ciampa is cleared while Matt Riddle is not. You can see the full video below with Matt Camp running down the latest developments.

According to Camp, Ciampa is officially medically cleared for action while Kyle O’Reilly and Shane Thorn are both listed as “day to day” with AC sprains. Candice LeRae is also “day to day” as a result of a neck contusion, and Matt Riddle is listed as “not immediately cleared for action.”

Ciampa made his return at the end of NXT, staring down Adam Cole on the stage.