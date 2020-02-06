NXT Injury Report: Tommaso Ciampa Injured, Update on Adam Cole

WWE has released the latest NXT Injury Report, with updates on Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze after last night’s episode. You can see the video below, as well as the updates (a mix of kayfabe and reality) from Matt Camp:

* Tommaso Ciampa’s status is unknown after he injured his ankle during the six-man match with the Undisputed Era. Camp noted that it’s too early to speculate on the injury and that he will be re-evaluated.

* Adam Cole is not expected to miss any ring time after he needed three staples to close the laceration on his head during Velveteen Dream’s return and attack of the Undisputed Era.

* Tyler Breeze had lower back pain and stiffness after his match with Jordan Devlin, and his symptoms “will be monitored.”