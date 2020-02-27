wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report: Updates on Bianca Belair, Dominic Dijakovic
– The latest NXT Injury Report video is out, with Matt Camp giving updates on Bianca Belair and more. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:
* Following her in-ring return to NXT and win over Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair smashed Belair’s leg with a chair and also applied the Figure 8. According to the Injury Report, Belair has a “leg contusion and is considered week-to-week.”
* Dominic Dijakovic appeared to injure his right leg after a moonsault, which Damian Priest also later hit with a night stick during Dijakovic’s match with Cameron Grimes. After the attack, Grimes was able to score the pinfall win. According to the official update, Dijakovic has a “knee sprain and is considered week-to-week.”
As always, it’s important to note that the NXT Injury report is a mix of storyline and reality.
