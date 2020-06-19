wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Candice LeRae, Drake Maverick
June 18, 2020
The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Candice LeRae, Drake Maverick, and more. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:
* Candice LeRae is not expected to miss ring time after suffering lacerations to her back and face from her backstage brawl with Mia Yim.
* WWE is waiting on test results for Drake Maverick after he was placed in a neck brace and stretchered out as a result of the attack by Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoz, and Joaquin Wilde. Maverick was sent to a local medical facility and as of now is not medically cleared.
LeRae and Maverick were also listed on last week’s injury report.
