NXT Injury Report: Update on Tegax Nox, Tommaso Ciampa, Chelsea Green

WWE’s latest NXT Injury report is online with updates on Tegax Nox, Chelsea Green and Tommaso Ciampa after last night’s episode. You can see the video below with Matt Camp providing the following updates:

* Ciampa’s status is unclear, as he declined medical attention after he lost to Tommaso Ciampa in the main event and left before being checked out. Camp noted that Ciampa didn’t return calls from WWE’s medical staff but has noted on Twitter he’s fine.

* Nox was suffering from back spasms after the #1 Contender’s Ladder Match, as a result of being knocked out of the ring onto a ladder that was positioned at ringside.

* Chelsea Grean is suffering from a potential knee sprain from the same match after she fell off the ladder and landed on the ring ropes.