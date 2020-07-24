wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Dominik Dijakovic, Timothy Thatcher, More
July 23, 2020 | Posted by
The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Dominik Dijakovic, Timothy Thatcher, and more. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:
* Camp said that Dijakovic was in a “considerable amount of pain” after he lost to Karrion Kross in their match, and was treated for several injuries. His status is listed as day-to-day.
* Robert Stone suffered partially-torn ligaments due to Shotzi Blackheart running over his one good leg in her tank.
* Timothy Thatcher beat Oney Lorcan but sustained hyper-extended left arm in the process. He is still cleared to compete.
As always, the NXT Injury Report is a mix of storyline and reality.
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks and The Blade ‘Messed Up’ After Falls Count Anywhere Match
- Muhammad Hassan Doesn’t Think He Could Play His Character In 2020, Says It Was Insensitive
- Eric Young on Leaving TNA For WWE, What Went Wrong in WWE, Says Vince McMahon ‘Made a Mistake’ With Him
- Kevin Dunn Reportedly Upset About Spots In Extreme Rules Match