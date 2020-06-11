NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Drake Maverick, Candice LeRae, More

The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Drake Maverick, Candice LeRae, and more. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:

* Following his attack at the hands of Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, Drake Maverick was complaining of pain when taking deep breaths. He had a bruised rib and possible fracture, and will undergo X-rays in order to confirm. His status is listed as day-to-day.

* After Keith Lee was dropped on top of her via a Johnny Gargano DDT, Candice LeRae suffered a bruised sternum. She is listed as day-to-day as well.

* Kacy Catanzaro will be monitored after suffering a facial contusion from Dakota Kai’s GTK during their match.