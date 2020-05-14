NXT Injury Report Provides Updates on Finn Balor, Jake Atlas

The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Finn Balor and Jake Atlas. You can see the video below, with Camp providing the following updates:

* Finn Balor’s symptoms are being monitored after Damian Preist’s attack of him resulted in a bruised knee. As of now, his status is unknown.

* Jake Atlas is not expected to miss time after suffering a contusion to his right eye during his win over Tony Nese.