NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Io Shirai, Dominik Dijakovic, More

The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Io Shirai, Dominik Dijakovic, and more. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:

* Io Shirai has a jaw contusion that was diagnosed after being kicked by Dakota Kai after she defeated Tegan Nox in their NXT Women’s Championship match. Shirai’s status is considered day-to-day.

* Dominik Dijakovic suffered several injuries of an undisclosed nature after his backstage battle with Karrion Kross. Camp said he was momentarily unresponsive but is currently alert.

* Denzel Dejournette has a hyperextended knee due to the submission holds used by Timothy Thatcher in their match.

As always, the NXT Injury Report is a mix of storyline and reality.