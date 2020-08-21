NXT Injury Report Gives Updates On Johnny Gargano, Mercedes Martinez

The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Johnny Gargano and Mercedes Martinez. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:

* Johnny Gargano was had a CT scan done as a precaution after his scary moment during his match with Ridge Holland where he landed on his head. Gargano was not feeling any pain and has been cleared to compete in the North American Title Ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX. Gargano said in a statement to the report:

“People act surprised that I finished the match. It’s all a part of The Gargano Way. It’s going to take a lot more than that to keep me away from TakeOver. Signed, your Wednesday Knight.”

* Mercedes Martinez was suffering from undisclosed injuries after Rhea Ripley powerbombed her to the floor oin last night’s show.