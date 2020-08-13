NXT Injury Report Gives Updates On Keith Lee, KUSHIDA

The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Keith Lee and KUSHIDA. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:

* After being hit with a fireball from Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Keith Lee went to a local medical facility of his own accord. He still had some blurred vision and WWE will monitor his situation, but he is expected to be good for his match with Kross at NXT Takeover XXX.

– KUSHIDA was banged up and had body contusions after being hit with Cameron Grimes’ Cave In and the post-match attack by Velveteen Dream. He is listed as day-to-day.

As always, the NXT Injury Report is a mix of storyline and reality.