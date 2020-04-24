NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Keith Lee, Tony Nese

The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Keith Lee and Tony Nese. You can see the video below, with Camp providing the following updates:

* Lee suffered a bruised larynx from the attack by Damian Priest during the main event, which caused him to be unable to finish the match. Camp said that Lee is being monitored and when the symptoms subside he should be cleared for action.

* Tony Nese suffered a tweaked forarm during his match with Kushida. He is expected to be cleared for his next match in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion round robin tournament against Drake Maverick.