NXT Injury Report: Updates on Candice LeRae, Cameron Grimes

The latest NXT injury report video is online, with updates on Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes after last night’s episode. You can see the video below, as well as the updates (a mix of kayfabe and reality) from Matt Camp:

* Candice LeRae is listed as “day to day” after her nose was bloodied during her match with Dakota Kai. Camp noted that her nose was not fractured.

* Cameron Grimes suffered was is believed to be bruised ribs during his loss to Johnny Gargano. Grimes is also listed as “day to day” and his symptoms will be monitored.