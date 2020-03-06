wrestling / News

NXT Injury Report: Updates on Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Roderick Strong

March 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The latest NXT Injury Report video is out, with Matt Camp giving updates on Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, and Roderick Strong. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:

* Kai and Nox are both reported to have suffered bruises and contusions, and are listed as day to day after their steel cage match.

* Strong is also considered day to day after suffering lacerations to his arm and back from his cage match with Velveteen Dream:

