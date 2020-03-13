NXT Injury Report: Updates on Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa, Rhea Ripley

The latest NXT Injury Report is out with Matt Camp giving updates on Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa, and Rhea Ripley after this week’s episode. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:

* Gargano ended up being taken to a local facility after Ciampa hit him with an Air Raid Crash through the announce table during their show-ending brawl. Gargano underwent meeical testing and was determined to have re-aggravated a previous neck injury, and may have suffered lumbar damage.

* Ciampa was treated for wounds from the glass window he was thrown through and had to have shards of glass removed.

* Ripley suffered a possible fracture to her leg from Charlotte Flair’s Figure Four on the ring post, as well as “significant pain” in the throadt from Flair heel kick.