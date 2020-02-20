wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report: Updates on Lio Rush, Austin Theory
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
The latest NXT Injury Report video is out, with Matt Camp giving updates on Lio Rush and Austin Theory. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:
* Lio Rush is set to undergo further examination after he was treated for a possible nose and orbital fracture in his loss to Jordan Devlin.
* Austin Theory was treated for back contusions and spasms after he was attacked by Tommaso Ciampa. Theory is still scheduled to face Ciampa on next week’s episode.
As always, it’s important to note that the NXT Injury report is a mix of storyline and reality.
