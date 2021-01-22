wrestling / News
Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Timothy Thatcher, Tommaso Ciampa, And More
The latest NXT injury report is online with updates on Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciamp aafter their Fight Pit battle on this week’s show, plus more. You can see the full video and a summary below of the report, which is a mix of kayfabe and real injuries as always:
* Thatcher is cleared to compete despite suffering an arm injury in the Fight Pit battle.
* Ciampa is also cleared after x-rays from his leg injury suffered in Fight Pit came back negative.
– Desmond Troy and Ashante “Thee” Adones are not medically cleared after they were assaulted by Karrion Kross. Adonis suffered internal injuries and a stinger to the neck, while Troy sustained a strained windpipe.
