NXT Iron Man Fatal Four Way Ends Without Winner, Champion To Be Crowned Next Week (Pics, Video)

NXT Super Tuesaday’s Iron Man Fatal Four-Way to crown a new champion failed to do that, with the champion set to be determined next week. Tonight’s episode saw Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, and Finn Balor do battle to determine a new champion, and went down to a four-way tie until the final few seconds with one fall apiece.

The last 15 seconds saw Balor get a pinfall, only to have Adam Cole hit him with the Last Shot for a pinfall as time ran out. With both competitors being tied at 2 falls, William Regal announced that the two will face off on next week’s NXT with a one-fall-to-a-finish match to crown the new champion. You can see pics and video from the match below.