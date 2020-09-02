wrestling / News
NXT Iron Man Fatal Four Way Ends Without Winner, Champion To Be Crowned Next Week (Pics, Video)
NXT Super Tuesaday’s Iron Man Fatal Four-Way to crown a new champion failed to do that, with the champion set to be determined next week. Tonight’s episode saw Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, and Finn Balor do battle to determine a new champion, and went down to a four-way tie until the final few seconds with one fall apiece.
The last 15 seconds saw Balor get a pinfall, only to have Adam Cole hit him with the Last Shot for a pinfall as time ran out. With both competitors being tied at 2 falls, William Regal announced that the two will face off on next week’s NXT with a one-fall-to-a-finish match to crown the new champion. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The wait is over.
A 4-Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match to determine the NEW #NXTChampion is NEXT! #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday@FinnBalor @AdamColePro @NXTCiampa @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/c4sZ8xsLMr
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
All 👀 on The PRIN❌E.#WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday #NXTTitle @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/5YLka7VpqN
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
Here. We. Go.#NXTTitle #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday @FinnBalor @NXTCiampa @AdamColePro @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/l86sip3daw
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
The clock has started. Who will take home the #NXTTitle???#WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday @FinnBalor @AdamColePro @NXTCiampa @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/6P6qSGlAkB
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
😮 😮 😮 😮#WWENXT #NXTTitle #NXTSuperTuesday @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/6hIogR7bju
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 2, 2020
.@FinnBalor is on a roll as this 60-Minute 4-Way Iron Man Match continues on #WWENXT!#NXTSuperTuesday #NXTTitle pic.twitter.com/ETqqvOsNrs
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
.@AdamColePro was milliseconds away… but we still don't have ANY falls in this 60-Minute 4-Way Iron Man Match to crown a new #NXTChampion. #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday @JohnnyGargano @NXTCiampa @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/7LiDivoy2k
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
4️⃣ Superstars. 1️⃣ crown. 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes.
Who will walk out of this #IronManMatch with the #NXTTitle? #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday @FinnBalor @NXTCiampa @AdamColePro @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/C52inFlpxP
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
.@FinnBalor kicked out, [email protected] can't believe it!!#WWENXT #NXTTitle #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/xtTLkvlpUu
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
.@FinnBalor takes flight!!#NXTTitle #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/0VSX0tCKk1
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
.@FinnBalor has scored the first fall! #NXTTitle #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/5zIf8DpFaP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 2, 2020
The intensity increases by the minute in this high-stakes #IronManMatch for the #NXTTitle. #NXTSuperTuesday #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8LuxI5FT3X
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
Where did he come from?!? @JohnnyGargano has scored a fall! #WWENXT #NXTTitle #NXTSuperTuesday @FinnBalor – 1@NXTCiampa – 0@AdamColePro – 0@JohnnyGargano – 1 pic.twitter.com/FSH98ucZLq
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
CAUGHT! #NXTTitle #WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/Iy20cn8XA2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 2, 2020
.@AdamColePro is ON THE BOARD as the action heats up on #WWENXT! #NXTTitle #NXTSuperTuesday@FinnBalor – 1@NXTCiampa – 0@AdamColePro – 1@JohnnyGargano – 1 pic.twitter.com/mhzjqHxJyT
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
We are ALL TIED UP! 👀 #WWENXT #NXTTitle #NXTSuperTuesday @FinnBalor – 1@NXTCiampa – 1@AdamColePro – 1@JohnnyGargano – 1 pic.twitter.com/1Mg08gnQUS
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
👏 THIS IS AWESOME! 👏 THIS IS AWESOME! 👏#WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday #NXTTitle @FinnBalor @NXTCiampa @JohnnyGargano @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/dM6NZgZyr4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 2, 2020
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#WWENXT #NXTTitle #NXTSuperTuesday @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/JjMUfvxb9F
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 2, 2020
.@FinnBalor strikes @NXTCiampa, @JohnnyGargano and @AdamColePro with a dazzling trifecta, as the time winds down in this grueling #IronManMatch. #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday #NXTTitle pic.twitter.com/g54gjdweDv
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
IS @NXTCiampa going to tap?!?! We're inside of 10 minutes left in this 4-Way Iron Man Match to crown a new #NXTChampion!#WWENXT #NXTTitle #NXTSuperTuesday @FinnBalor @JohnnyGargano @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/alHDA3XJ6s
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
.@JohnnyGargano is on 🔥!#WWENXT #NXTTitle #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/WfrUJUYVpV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 2, 2020
.@NXTCiampa is MERCILESS! #NXTTitle #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/uXJgWS6pGp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 2, 2020
WAIT A MINUTE!!! WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?! @AdamColePro & @FinnBalor are tied at 2 as time expired!! 😱#NXTTitle #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/xxtdTqjS5x
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
Following the results of the 4-Way #IronManMatch, #WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal announces sudden death battle between @AdamColePro and @FinnBalor on #NXTSuperTuesday II for the #NXTTitle! pic.twitter.com/dvDF8BgKSr
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Finn Balor On NXT Title Iron Man Match Opponents, How NXT Has Changed Since His First Run With The Brand
- Jim Cornette Loses Preliminary Injunction In Lawsuit Against G-Raver
- Update on When Second AEW TNT TV Show Will Launch
- Backstage Notes on Last Night’s Raw Underground, Matches Re-Filmed for This Week