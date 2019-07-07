wrestling / News
Various News: Lacey Lane Hits First Road Trip Loop, EVOLVE Mini-Doc Features Anthony Greene and Brandi Lauren
July 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a video of NXT Superstar Lacey Lane going on her first NXT Road Loop. In the new video, she visits San Antonio, Texas and the River Walk. You can check out that video below.
– EVOLVE has released a new mini-doc video featuring Anthony Greene and Brandi Lauren. You can check out that video below.
