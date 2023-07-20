Three Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up, which airs on Peacock following Smackdown. It includes the following:

* Dante Chen vs. Javier Bernal

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Ikemen Jiro & Quincy Elliott

* Dani Palmer vs. Izzi Dame

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen and Javier Bernal each seeking a critical victory, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger pairing up to battle Ikemen Jiro and Quincy Elliott, and Dani Palmer clashing with newcomer Izzi Dame.

Two staples of NXT Level Up, Chen and Bernal have each enjoyed several impressive wins since the brand’s inception.

Chen has earned victories over the likes of Tavion Heights, Boa and Luca Crusifino, though he’ll be looking to bounce back from a tough defeat at the hands of Charlie Dempsey in his last outing. Bernal, who was defeated by Chen in their last head-to-head matchup in August, will also attempt to reenter the winner’s circle after being defeated by Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo last month.

A powerful new tag team, Hank and Tank seem likely to turn their bout with Jiro and Elliott into a slugfest just as they did when they defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price on WWE’s newest brand.

Jiro and Elliott were defeated by Malik Blade and Edris Enofé in their only match as tag team partners, but they make for an eccentric tandem that will undoubtedly try to ruffle the feathers of their opponents.

A promising rookie, Palmer goes for her second win in her last three singles matches when she is opposed by the debuting Dame, a confident competitor who boasts an impressive collegiate volleyball background.

Don’t miss an incredible episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!