wrestling / News

NXT Level Up Taping Results for Friday (SPOILERS)

November 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

PWinsider reports that WWE taped four matches for this Friday’s episode of NXT Level Up at the Performance Center last night. They were taped before NXT and feature Vic Joseph and Blake Howard on commentary.

* Gigi Dolin def. Stevie Turner
* Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) def. Tyson Duponte & Tyriek Igwe
* Tatum Paxley def. Dani Palmer
* Riley Osborne def. Tavion Heights

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading