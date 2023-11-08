NXT Level Up Taping Results for Friday (SPOILERS)

PWinsider reports that WWE taped four matches for this Friday’s episode of NXT Level Up at the Performance Center last night. They were taped before NXT and feature Vic Joseph and Blake Howard on commentary.

* Gigi Dolin def. Stevie Turner

* Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) def. Tyson Duponte & Tyriek Igwe

* Tatum Paxley def. Dani Palmer

* Riley Osborne def. Tavion Heights