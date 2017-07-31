WWE News: This Week’s NXT Lineup, WWE Files 3:16 Trademark

– WWE filed for a trademark on the term “3:16” for merchandising purposes, this is in regard to the new city specific shirts they are releasing, like the recent Los Angeles 3:16 shirt that was sold at the last Raw taping there.

– Here is the lineup for Wednesday’s NXT…

* Aliester Black vs. the debuting Kyle O’Reilly

* Johnny Gargano vs. Raul Mendoza

* Heavy Machinery vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

* Also appearing are Ember Moon, WWE NXT champion Asuka, Sonya Deville, Hideo Itami and more

Credit: PWinsider.com