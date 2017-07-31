wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s NXT Lineup, WWE Files 3:16 Trademark
July 31, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE filed for a trademark on the term “3:16” for merchandising purposes, this is in regard to the new city specific shirts they are releasing, like the recent Los Angeles 3:16 shirt that was sold at the last Raw taping there.
– Here is the lineup for Wednesday’s NXT…
* Aliester Black vs. the debuting Kyle O’Reilly
* Johnny Gargano vs. Raul Mendoza
* Heavy Machinery vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss
* Also appearing are Ember Moon, WWE NXT champion Asuka, Sonya Deville, Hideo Itami and more
Credit: PWinsider.com