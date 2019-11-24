– Title match added to WWE Survivor Series.

It was announced on WWE Now that Lio Rush will defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa and Kalisto in a triple threat bout. The match will be part of the WWE Survivor Series kickoff show.

* WWE Championship No Holds Barred, No DQ Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

* Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley

* The Viking Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The New Day

* AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, and Nikki Cross) vs. Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) vs. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Toni Storm)

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, and Shorty G) vs. Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet) vs. Team NXT (5 stars TBA)

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto