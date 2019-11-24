wrestling / News
NXT Cruiserweight Title Triple Threat Match Added To WWE Survivor Series Kickoff
– Title match added to WWE Survivor Series.
It was announced on WWE Now that Lio Rush will defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa and Kalisto in a triple threat bout. The match will be part of the WWE Survivor Series kickoff show.
* WWE Championship No Holds Barred, No DQ Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan
* Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley
* The Viking Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The New Day
* AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, and Nikki Cross) vs. Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) vs. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Toni Storm)
* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, and Shorty G) vs. Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet) vs. Team NXT (5 stars TBA)
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Director of NXT TakeOver: WarGames Didn’t Know Who Britt Baker Was, That He’d Never Want To Get A Talent Heat With Their Employer
- Awesome Kong On Coming Up with Kharma Gimmick, Her WWE Run Being Cut Short, Dealing with Postpartum Depression
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Randy Savage Getting Drunk Before Calling Vince McMahon To Tell Him He Was Leaving WWE in 1994, Says Savage Never Told Them He Wanted To Wrestle More
- Jim Ross Discusses What Led To Bill Watts Quitting WWE in 1995, His Unhappiness With His Office, What He Disagreed with Vince McMahon On, More