NXT Still Being Listed for Tuesday Night Broadcast on April 7

– As previously reported, NXT was advertising a live TV taping for Tuesday, April 7 at Full Sail. The USA Network website schedule is still listing that show for that date for the 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm timeslot. However, that was before all the shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak. During last Wednesday’s NXT that the show would air in its normal Wednesday night timeslot on April 8 (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

Currently, the official USA Network schedule only lists “To Be Announced” for the normal NXT timeslot on April 8. The show is slated to feature the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano Empty Building Match and the women’s Ladder Match.

Previously, the Stanley Cup Playoffs were expected to air on the Wednesday, April 8 slot, but the NHL season was recently suspended due to the coronavirus. Additionally, the DirecTV website still has NXT listed for Tuesday, April 7 and TBA for Wednesday, April 8.

If I were to speculate, this seems like it could simply be a matter of shows being shuffled around due to the coronavirus shutdowns, and program guides aren’t fully updated yet.