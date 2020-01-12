wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results 01.11.20 – Ft. Pierce, FL: Austin Theory vs. Kona Reeves Headlines
* Santana Garrett defeated Vanessa Borne
First up we got a hot start with @VanessaBorneWWE taking on @SantanaGarrett_! What a match we're about to see. #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/YkHjWIUcs6
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 12, 2020
Hot Mess Sighting! @ImChelseaGreen attacks @SantanaGarrett_ after a @RobertStoneWWE appearance! #TheRobertStoneBrand #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/VilhBWVmoY
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 12, 2020
* Dexter Lumis defeated Rik Bugez
Why is @DexterLumis obsessed with @JDeanWilliams and his shoes? #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/iLCR23aAVJ
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 12, 2020
Rocking out with @rikbugez at #NxtFtpierce #NxtFortPierce pic.twitter.com/Fo2B19f81A
— Debbie Cakes (@Debbiecakes1983) January 12, 2020
* Shotzi Blackheart, Reina Gonzalez & Rita Reis defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Samantha De Martin & Jessi Kamea
Its @DeonnaPurrazzo @indi_hartwell and @JessiKameaWWE vs the team of @Shotziblack @ReinaGWWE @RitaReisWWE! Great mix of talent. #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/6qY9G5ylZp
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 12, 2020
* Elliott Sexton ( w/ Malcolm Bivens ) defeated Omari Palmer
Up next it's @ElliotSextonAUS (who told me to kiss his butt) and future @Zaxbys Champion @Malcolmvelli against a debuting @oshow94! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/44RS8053fW
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 12, 2020
* Killian Dain defeated Babatunde
@KillianDain taking control! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/jjUO99Y4rw
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 12, 2020
@KillianDain just won a nice clash of big men with @Babatundewwe. Nice effort by both. #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/tz7dSzlQlm
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 12, 2020
* Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar defeated Nick Ogarelli & Cal Bloom
* Io Sharai defeated Catalina Garcia
@shirai_io wins! Takeover worthy match. #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/xiKegMk5Do
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 12, 2020
* Austin Theory defeated Kona Reeves
@austintheory1 about to do it #AllDay at #NxtFortPierce #NxtFtPierce pic.twitter.com/7IxTIlXh1a
— Debbie Cakes (@Debbiecakes1983) January 12, 2020
