wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results 03.07.20 – Detroit, MI: Broserweights Defend NXT Tag Team Titles
Results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com
* The Broserweights defeated Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink for the NXT Tag Team Titles
#BROS who dress the same together, #WIN together #NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/UFzJoHTVDv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 8, 2020
* Candace LaRae defeated Aliyah
Wooo! Women’s wrestling! @CandiceLeRae got the job done tonight against Aliyah. Even with attempts at a dirty pinfall. #NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/o0uD5AVaZ2
— “Undisputed Simple Man of NoDQ” Noah Foster (@nfoster1916) March 8, 2020
* Cameron Grimes defeated Dexter Lumis
* Dio Madden & Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole & Roderick Strong
Holy shit we have @GREATBLACKOTAKU vs @AdamColePro . I hope we get a Nico Nico Knee #NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/Jl77yUhQst
— Nick Michael (@The_CobraDragon) March 8, 2020
Got to see one of my inspirations for going to the gym and bettering myself @RealKeithLee tonight at #nxtdetroit what a night! pic.twitter.com/PO9NGS12fr
— Batesburgers 🥡 (@_batesburgers) March 8, 2020
* Austin Theory defeated Bronson Reed
* Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, & Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, & Santana Garrett
A great 6 women tag match and a well deserved victory at #NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/kcTjzYBxE1
— J Scriv (@wxgirlsquee) March 8, 2020
Choke slam, shiniest wizard and a win. Got all I came to see @TeganNoxWWE_ #NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/kQGEc7CNlL
— Eric Arnett (@EricArnett81) March 8, 2020
* Tomasso Ciampa defeated Damian Priest via DQ
Well, Priest welcome to the main event. Great closer as @NXTCiampa picks up the win in a strong hard-hitting back and forward match as the fairy tail ending was told instead of a reckoning. #NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/PZbXh94Hab
— “Undisputed Simple Man of NoDQ” Noah Foster (@nfoster1916) March 8, 2020
