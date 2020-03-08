NXT Live Event Results 03.07.20 – Detroit, MI: Broserweights Defend NXT Tag Team Titles

Results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com

* The Broserweights defeated Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink for the NXT Tag Team Titles

* Candace LaRae defeated Aliyah

Wooo! Women’s wrestling! @CandiceLeRae got the job done tonight against Aliyah. Even with attempts at a dirty pinfall. #NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/o0uD5AVaZ2 — “Undisputed Simple Man of NoDQ” Noah Foster (@nfoster1916) March 8, 2020

* Cameron Grimes defeated Dexter Lumis

* Dio Madden & Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole & Roderick Strong

Holy shit we have @GREATBLACKOTAKU vs @AdamColePro . I hope we get a Nico Nico Knee #NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/Jl77yUhQst — Nick Michael (@The_CobraDragon) March 8, 2020

Got to see one of my inspirations for going to the gym and bettering myself @RealKeithLee tonight at #nxtdetroit what a night! pic.twitter.com/PO9NGS12fr — Batesburgers 🥡 (@_batesburgers) March 8, 2020

* Austin Theory defeated Bronson Reed

* Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, & Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, & Santana Garrett

A great 6 women tag match and a well deserved victory at #NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/kcTjzYBxE1 — J Scriv (@wxgirlsquee) March 8, 2020

Choke slam, shiniest wizard and a win. Got all I came to see @TeganNoxWWE_ #NXTDetroit pic.twitter.com/kQGEc7CNlL — Eric Arnett (@EricArnett81) March 8, 2020

* Tomasso Ciampa defeated Damian Priest via DQ