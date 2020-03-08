wrestling / News

NXT Live Event Results 03.07.20 – Detroit, MI: Broserweights Defend NXT Tag Team Titles

March 7, 2020
BroserWeights NXT Takeover: Portland

* The Broserweights defeated Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink for the NXT Tag Team Titles

* Candace LaRae defeated Aliyah

* Cameron Grimes defeated Dexter Lumis

* Dio Madden & Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole & Roderick Strong

* Austin Theory defeated Bronson Reed

* Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, & Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, & Santana Garrett

* Tomasso Ciampa defeated Damian Priest via DQ

