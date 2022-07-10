NXT Live Event Results 07.09.22 – Orlando, FL: Bron Breakker vs. Tony D’Angelo Main Event

Full results from the NXT live event in Orlando, FL tonight are below. Results courtesy of @richschellhase and Fightful.

* Tony D’Angelo won #1 contender battle royal featuring Solo Sikoa, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Xyon Quinn, Von Wagner, and others.

* Nikkita Lyons defeated Elektra Lopez

* Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Myles Borne

* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward & Thea Hail defeated Grayson Waller & Duke Hudson & Tiffany Stratton

* Mandy Rose defeated Ivy Nile to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

* Giovanni Vinci defeated Hank Walker

* Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) cut a promo

* Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend

* The Creed Brothers defeated Joe Gacy and a member of the DYAD to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles

* Bron Breakker defeated Tony D’Angelo to retain the NXT Title