NXT Live Event Results 07.09.22 – Orlando, FL: Bron Breakker vs. Tony D’Angelo Main Event
Full results from the NXT live event in Orlando, FL tonight are below. Results courtesy of @richschellhase and Fightful.
* Tony D’Angelo won #1 contender battle royal featuring Solo Sikoa, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Xyon Quinn, Von Wagner, and others.
* Nikkita Lyons defeated Elektra Lopez
* Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Myles Borne
* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward & Thea Hail defeated Grayson Waller & Duke Hudson & Tiffany Stratton
* Mandy Rose defeated Ivy Nile to retain the NXT Women’s Championship
* Giovanni Vinci defeated Hank Walker
* Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) cut a promo
* Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend
* The Creed Brothers defeated Joe Gacy and a member of the DYAD to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles
* Bron Breakker defeated Tony D’Angelo to retain the NXT Title
Tonight was reportedly Simone Johnson's first promo in front of fans #WWENXT #nxtorlando @AvaRaineWWE https://t.co/oDWvtJmx95
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) July 10, 2022
Does .@ivynile_wwe have @WWE_MandyRose’s number!? #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/1jYWeNI6PP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 10, 2022
Expect the unexpected at #NXTOrlando!! pic.twitter.com/brvIRyVJct
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 10, 2022
Taking flight tonite #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/PCsWdDxVxh
— Randy José Beidelschies (@javierbernalWWE) July 9, 2022
