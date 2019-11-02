wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results 11.01.19 – Largo, FL: Ogarelli, Dunne, Dijackovic vs. The Forgotten Sons
NXT Live Event Results From Largo, Florida (11/1)
Report by @cdavidroberson2 (h/t Fightful)
– Mia Yim def. MJ Jenkins
– Ridge Holland def. Mohammed
– Kayden Carter & Santana Garrett def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah
– Dexter Lumis def. Cal Bloom
– Austin Theory def. Cameron Grimes
– Xia Li def. Deonna Purrazzo
– Elliot Sexton def. Babatunde
– Nick Ogarelli, Pete Dunne & Donovan Dijackovic def. The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)
A memorable time at #NXTLargo tonight. Got to see so many talented people who work their asses off. Thank you Kim for the spontaneous road trip and the fun. #ilovewrestling pic.twitter.com/rX32CFUfeF
— Trier Walters (Happiest Dwarf on Earth) (@tree_bubbles) November 2, 2019
More fun at #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/34BPE9Osc4
— David Brooks (@redmyyst) November 2, 2019
Can I forget the fact the robbed me of a free milkshake? #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/IaK6vclhFU
— Brianna Rosado (@babiiebri) November 2, 2019
#nxtlargo @RealMJJenkins_ facing off with @MiaYim pic.twitter.com/uHVYMeYrFG
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) November 2, 2019
#nxtlargo @Ogarelli_WWE owes us all milkshakes pic.twitter.com/yvpuoeL4Lp
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) November 2, 2019
