NXT Live Event Results 11.01.19 – Largo, FL: Ogarelli, Dunne, Dijackovic vs. The Forgotten Sons

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
NXT Live Event Results From Largo, Florida (11/1)
Report by @cdavidroberson2 (h/t Fightful)

– Mia Yim def. MJ Jenkins

– Ridge Holland def. Mohammed

– Kayden Carter & Santana Garrett def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah

– Dexter Lumis def. Cal Bloom

– Austin Theory def. Cameron Grimes

– Xia Li def. Deonna Purrazzo

– Elliot Sexton def. Babatunde

– Nick Ogarelli, Pete Dunne & Donovan Dijackovic def. The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)

