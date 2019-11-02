NXT Live Event Results 11.01.19 – Largo, FL: Ogarelli, Dunne, Dijackovic vs. The Forgotten Sons

NXT Live Event Results From Largo, Florida (11/1)

Report by @cdavidroberson2 (h/t Fightful)

– Mia Yim def. MJ Jenkins

– Ridge Holland def. Mohammed

– Kayden Carter & Santana Garrett def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah

– Dexter Lumis def. Cal Bloom

– Austin Theory def. Cameron Grimes

– Xia Li def. Deonna Purrazzo

– Elliot Sexton def. Babatunde

– Nick Ogarelli, Pete Dunne & Donovan Dijackovic def. The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)

A memorable time at #NXTLargo tonight. Got to see so many talented people who work their asses off. Thank you Kim for the spontaneous road trip and the fun. #ilovewrestling pic.twitter.com/rX32CFUfeF

— Trier Walters (Happiest Dwarf on Earth) (@tree_bubbles) November 2, 2019