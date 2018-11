NXT Live Event Results 11.02.18: Punishment Martinez Debuts

NXT Live Event Results 11.02.18 (Ft. Pierce, FL): Punishment Martinez Debuts

Credit Billy Krotchsen and Pwinsider.com:

* Nick Miller pinned former ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez in his NXT debut.

* Mia Yim & Lacey Lane defeated Aliyah & Vanessa Borne.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi pinned Dan Matha

* Lars Sullivan pinned EC3.

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated Humberto Carrillo & Raul Mendoza in the best match on the show.

* Keith Lee defeated Kassius Ohno in a very good match.

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Nikki Cross in a fun match.

* Heavy Machinery & Stacy Ervin Jr. defeated The Forgotten Sons. This was OK.