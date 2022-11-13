NXT Live Event Results 11.12.22: Wes Lee Defends North American Title, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Orlando on Saturday night, featuring two title defenses and more. You can check out the full results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

– Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail def. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie Loureda

– Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon. Grayson Waller beat up Dixon for losing.

– Malik Blade & Edris Enofe def. Myles Borne & Charlie Dempsey

– NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Roxanne Perez def. Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee def. Kit Wilson

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Kiana James & Elektra Lopez

* Cora Jade def. Ivy Nile

* Bron Breakker, Brutus Creed & Julius Creed def. Sanga, Veer Mahaan & Von Wagner