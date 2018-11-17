NXT Live Event Results 11.16.18: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream

WWE’s NXT brand held a live event in Visalia, California, ahead of tonight’s NXT Takeover: War Games II. In the main event, Tommaso Ciampa defended the NXT title against Velveteen Dream. Here are the results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Mighty

* EC3 defeated Marcel Barthel in the worst match of the night

* Kairi Sane and Vanessa Borne went to a double count out

* Lars Sullivan defeated Keith Lee

* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves

Intermission

* Nikki Cross defeated Candice LeRae

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and The War Raiders defeated Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over The Velveteen Dream in the best match of the night. Major, major reactions for Dream