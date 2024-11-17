WWE NXT Live Results 11.16.24: Trick Williams Battles Wes Lee, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night in Tampa, Florida with Trick Williams taking on Wes Lee and more. You can see the full results below from the event, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Dante Chen def. Anthony Luke

* Sol Ruca def. Derrian Gobourne

* Ashante Thee Adonis & Karmen Petrovic def. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

* Cora Jade def. Zena Sterling. Jade and Roxanne Perez attacked Zena after the match and Zaria made the save.

* Nikkita Lyons def. Carlee Bright

* Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Fatal Influence

* Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Tony D’Angelo, Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino def. Gallus & OTM

* Stephanie Vaquer def. Jaida Parker

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazier def. Yoshiki Inamura & Josh Briggs

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams def. Wes Lee