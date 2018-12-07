NXT Live Event Results 12.06.18: Ciampa vs. Dream Headlines

NXT Live Event Results 12.06.18 (Milwaukee): Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream Headlines

Credit Julian Roz and Pwinsider.com:

*The show opened with Matt Riddle defeating Kassius Ohno. Fun match, crowd was partying for Riddle. Won with a pinning combo I didn’t recognize. Dan Matha came out and talked crap to the crowd. Riddle knocked him out with a running knee.

*Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane defeated Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Sane pinned Shafir after a flying elbow.

*Bobby Fish defeated Humberto Carrillo with an exploder suplex.

*Dominik Dijakovic defeated Kona Reeves. Crowd hated The Finest.

*Aleister Black defeated Johnny Gargano. Fun, similar to their TakeOver War Games match. Gargano told Black he absolved him of his sins, Aleister reacted with Black Mass.

*Ricochet and Heavy Machinery defeated Undisputed Era (Cole, O’Reilly, and Strong). Fish interfered to no avail. Heavy and Ricochet came out in Packers gear and cheeseheads. Any time they’d fall on the floor or get knocked over, crowd went nuts.

*Shayna Baszler successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Candice LaRae using the Kirifuda Clutch.

*Tommaso Ciampa successfully defended the NXT Championship against the Velveteen Dream. Pretty close to their TakeOver match. Ciampa was the Babyface in his hometown. Won with a draped DDT and cut a pro Milwaukee promo to end the night.