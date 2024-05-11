wrestling / News

NXT Live Event Results 5.10.24: Oba Femi Defends North American Title, More

May 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Oba Femi 2.20.24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night, with Oba Femi defending his North American Championship and more. You can see the results from the Lakeland, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Je’Von Evans def. Dion Lennox
* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont def. Sexy BJ Ray & Javier Bernal
* Wendy Choo, Kelani Jordan & Wren Sinclair def. Stevie Turner, Izzi Dame & Jazmyn Nyx
* Drake Morreaux def. Cutler James
* Lola Vice def. Karmen Petrovic
* Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Lorenzo def. Shawn Spears and an unnamed partner
* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. OTM
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez def. Tatum Paxley
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Eddy Thorpe

