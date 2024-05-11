wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results 5.10.24: Oba Femi Defends North American Title, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night, with Oba Femi defending his North American Championship and more. You can see the results from the Lakeland, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Je’Von Evans def. Dion Lennox
* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont def. Sexy BJ Ray & Javier Bernal
* Wendy Choo, Kelani Jordan & Wren Sinclair def. Stevie Turner, Izzi Dame & Jazmyn Nyx
* Drake Morreaux def. Cutler James
* Lola Vice def. Karmen Petrovic
* Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Lorenzo def. Shawn Spears and an unnamed partner
* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. OTM
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez def. Tatum Paxley
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Eddy Thorpe
Not gonna lie, I’ve got a headache and it wasn’t from wrestling… #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/ZIq1XNjIHm
— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) May 11, 2024
#NXTLakeland @izzi_wwe interferes and gets some friendly fire from @lolavicewwe for her troubles. But @karmen_wwe is unable to fully capitalize and walks into a Vice backfist for the loss. pic.twitter.com/9BCgKbwr8Q
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 11, 2024
#nxtlakeland so this is how you wanna play @roxanne_wwe ??? THANK GOD cause I love playing like this too🤭
We will meet again, Rox. TEE HEE pic.twitter.com/LeZLYU3Ccq
— Pax (@TatumPaxley) May 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says He Never Talked With Vince McMahon About Leaving WWE For AEW
- Booker T Hopes Ric Flair Slows Down After Heart Attack In Retirement Match
- Tonga Twins Announce Exit From WOW – Women of Wrestling, Claim Promotion Is ‘Evil’
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino