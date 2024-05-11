NXT Live Event Results 5.10.24: Oba Femi Defends North American Title, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night, with Oba Femi defending his North American Championship and more. You can see the results from the Lakeland, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Je’Von Evans def. Dion Lennox

* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont def. Sexy BJ Ray & Javier Bernal

* Wendy Choo, Kelani Jordan & Wren Sinclair def. Stevie Turner, Izzi Dame & Jazmyn Nyx

* Drake Morreaux def. Cutler James

* Lola Vice def. Karmen Petrovic

* Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Lorenzo def. Shawn Spears and an unnamed partner

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. OTM

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez def. Tatum Paxley

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Eddy Thorpe

Not gonna lie, I’ve got a headache and it wasn’t from wrestling… #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/ZIq1XNjIHm — Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) May 11, 2024

#NXTLakeland @izzi_wwe interferes and gets some friendly fire from @lolavicewwe for her troubles. But @karmen_wwe is unable to fully capitalize and walks into a Vice backfist for the loss. pic.twitter.com/9BCgKbwr8Q — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 11, 2024