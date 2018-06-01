wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results 5.31.18: The Undisputed Era Headlines
June 1, 2018 | Posted by
NXT Live Event Results 5.31.18: Tampa FL. – The Undisputed Era Headlines
Credit Henry and wrestlinginc.com
* Kassius Ohno defeated Rinku Singh
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude
* Lacey Evans and Vanessa Borne defeated Kairi Sane and Jessie Elaban
* EC3 defeated Chad Lail
* Johnny Gargano defeated Marcel Barthel
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Lio Rush with Babatunde Aiyegbusi
* Dakota Kai defeated Bianca Belair
* Ricochet & The Street Profits defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly)